JEREMY Corbyn will pledge to end Westminster cuts to Scotland's budget when he addresses a rally of Labour supporters in Glasgow today.

The Labour leader will promise to ensure that Holyrood has enough funding to end austerity.

Corbyn will commit to end UK government cuts to Scotland's annual block grant.

He will use the speech tonight to talk about the need to "wipe out shameful health inequalities" and "eliminate child poverty".

Corbyn says: "Labour will end the cuts to budgets and ensure that Scotland has the resources it requires to provide the public services people need.

"Our mission is first and foremost to make our country one in which people aren’t held back and ensures that the life chances of a child in Easterhouse or Possilpark are the same as those of the children in Bearsden or the West End.

“Our mission is to wipe out shameful health inequalities in this great city and every other city across our country.

"Labour will work to eliminate child poverty and tackle the injustice which has led to working families being £1400 a year worse off under the Tories.

"I want to live in a country that values our elderly people and the service and commitment they have made to our society. Labour will protect pensions so they provide a decent standard of living. And we will provide a social care service that is sufficiently resourced and properly cares for our older people, ensuring social care staff are paid what they deserve."

One recent poll put Labour at just five percent behind the Tories.

Corbyn's visit to Scotland came after he said yesterday the bombing campaign by the IRA was “completely wrong”. The Labour leader has faced repeated calls to explicitly condemn the IRA.

Corbyn previously said he had "never met" the IRA and had only held talks with its political wing Sinn Fein.

Asked yesterday about his reaction when Downing Street and then-Prime Minister John Major were targeted in an IRA mortar attack in 1991, Corbyn said: "Obviously appalled. I was in Parliament at the time, I heard the attack go off... The bombing campaign was completely wrong because it was taking civilian lives and there had to be a process that dealt with the basis of it in Northern Ireland."

Corbyn announced today that a Labour government would recruit 1,000 more staff at security and intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to step up efforts to prevent terrorism.

Corbyn's visit to Scotland today comes a day after Gordon Brown failed to mention the Labour leader in a campaign speech in Greenock but praised Inverclyde candidate Martin McCluskey as a "local champion".

Meanwhile, Brown came under fire after he said the SNP had been "collaborators" with the Tories over rising child poverty.

He said 20 million people across the UK will see a £1,000-a-year fall in living standards under a Tory government.

The former Prime Minister said the SNP government had failed to use its powers to tackle inequality north of the border.

Brown said: "The Scottish National Party are collaborators in this rise in poverty and this attack on living standards. Let's be absolutely clear that the SNP in government have the power to do something about this."

However, SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson claimed Labour had helped the Tories block the devolution of welfare powers to tackle poverty.

Robertson, who is seeking re-election in Moray, said: “The fact that Gordon Brown was too embarrassed to even mention Jeremy Corbyn shows he knows that Labour is no longer capable of standing up to the Tories.

"Labour and the Tories worked together to leave the powers that drive poverty and inequality in the hands of the Tories at Westminster.? Labour would rather see a Tory government than bring the powers Scotland needs into Scotland's hands."