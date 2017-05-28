A music venue in Glasgow was evacuated last night following reports of a fire in the building as pop band Erasure played.
The O2 Academy in Eglinton Street “filled with smoke three songs in”, according to a source at the 2,500-capacity venue.
Four fire engines rushed to the scene as concert goers spilled out on to the street. Erasure fans took to Twitter as they waited outside the venue.
Jennifer Brown said: “Just been evacuated from the Glasgow O2 academy. Fire in the building.”
Christopher Graham said: “We have been evacuated from Erasure at the O2 academy. Apparently the building is on fire.”
One concert-goer said: “Evacuated from O2 academy Erasure concert due to fire…wasn't expecting that.”
Another wrote: “O2 Academy's been evacuated and there's four fire engines outside it.”
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four appliances were sent. The call came in at 9.13pm.”
The fire service left the venue within 30 minutes and police gave the go ahead for the concert to resume.
