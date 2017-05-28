A man suffered a head injury following a serious assault in Ayrshire.

Police are exploring the possibility that the 45-year-old was hit by a vehicle in the attack.

Officers were called, at around 9.45pm on Saturday, to a report that a man was injured behind premises between Countess Street and Nineyard Street in Saltcoats.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Kilmarnock's Crosshouse Hospital, where he was treated for a head injury.

Detective Inspector William McDicken, of Irvine police office, said: "Police inquiries are continuing into this serious assault today and one line of inquiry is that the man may have been stuck by a vehicle in Nineyard Street.

"Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and are gathering CCTV footage to gather more information on whoever is responsible for this attack."

He is urging witnesses or anyone with information to contact Saltcoats police office via the 101 number.