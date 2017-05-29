SCOTS families among thousands of stranded holidaymakers spent another night on yoga mats on airport floors as disruption from the British Airways system failure continued into a second day.

BA grounded all planes from Gatwick and Heathrow on Saturday, causing major disruption for thousands at the start of the school half-term and bank holiday weekend.

Flights out of Scotland to England were cancelled and Scots travellers were left trying to rebook or find other means of transport inn airports around the world.

The global IT outage is expected to cost BA millions of pounds, and families who said their holidays had been ruined were counting up the cost of compensation that added up to thousands.

The disruption could continue into Monday after dozens of Heathrow services cancelled and passengers warned not to go to the airport without rebooking or checking their flight status.

Some shops at the airport had run out of food and many people slept on the floor on mats and blankets.

Among the flights cancelled were three to Heathrow and Gatwick from Glasgow, four from Edinburgh, two from Inverness and one from Aberdeen on Saturday.

London's Kings Cross railway station was packed with people trying to make their way north, with travellers queuing out of the doors and onto the platform for the 9am train to Edinburgh.

Those who could not get on ran to the doors of the next service at 9.30am when the platform was announced, but were met on boarding with a warning from the train guard that seats could not be guaranteed for all passengers.

Social media channels were swamped by worried travellers, with one woman tweeting that Scots school children were stranded at San Francisco International Airport while another man said he had missed a wedding in Edinburgh.

Niamh Sherret posted: "Sixty school kids from Aberdeen stuck in San Fran international airport better be getting a 5 star hotel."

The traveller who missed the wedding despite managing to get a train tweeted: "British Airways cancelled my flight to Edinburgh last night, ended up paying £138 for a train as suppose to had been at a wedding now!"

Others were trying to get to the Scottish capital for the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday.

Dave O'Brien said: "Almost back in Edinburgh via train after British Airways mess. Now the real fun of trying to get refunds and travel costs back begins."

Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson was among those caught up in the disruption but he tweeted: "I'm on @British_Airways plane. And it's about to take off."

Passengers lucky enough to be aboard one of the few flights taking off on Saturday later found their hold luggage had not made it onto the plane with them.

Delayed travellers are able to claim compensation under EU law, unless the disruption has been caused by factors outside the airline's control.

Airlines also have to provide food and drink if their passengers are delayed by more than two hours under the regulations.

BA said it is aiming to operate a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick and the "majority of services" from Heathrow.

A BA spokesman said: "Our focus is on updating customers and doing what we can to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."

Experts predict the knock-on effect could continue for several days and BA is facing huge compensation costs.

The glitch is believed to have been caused by a "power supply issue" and there is no evidence of a cyber attack, the airline said.

Air travel experts say BA is likely to face a massive cost in lost revenue and payouts to customers whose flights were cancelled.

Malcolm Ginsberg, editor in chief at Business Travel News, said: "They have broken all the rules and they will have to deal with it - it's going to be a very expensive situation for BA."

He added: "The money doesn't really compensate passengers for the situation."