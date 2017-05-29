A car mounted a pavement at a Spanish resort popular with British tourists and careered into pedestrians last night.
Several people were injured outside Puerto Banus's five-star Ocean Club in the Nueva Andalucia suburb of Marbella shortly after 9pm.
Police shut part of Marbella’s Golden Mile, which was strewn with debris from several cars which were struck in a series of collisions.
Pictures of the scene which appeared on social media showed one person lying injured on the pavement.
Local media reports claim four of the injured were in the vehicle at the time it collided, while another three were pedestrians walking down the street.
It was also reported locally that police are unable to rule out that the car was driven at pedestrians deliberately.
Spanish media said the vehicle failed to stop for a civil guard check between 9pm and 9.15pm.
One local media source said officers then “intercepted” a car and arrested the driver. Passengers are believed to have fled the scene.
At least four vehicles were badly damaged in the incident.
Emergency services, including ambulances and the local fire service, descended on the area.
A spokesman for the Ocean Club, which is popular with British holidaymakers, said they were not aware of the incident and it hadn’t happened inside the club.
The club was last night celebrating its annual Champagne party, at which revellers often end up spraying each other with expensive bottles of bubbly.
The event normally attracts celebrities and footballers.
