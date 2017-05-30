A VETERAN Tory councillor is in poll position to become Scotland's preeminent councillor as the starting pistol is fired in the race for the post.

Billy Hendry, a Conservative councillor since 1992, is understood to have declared his interest in becoming president of national local government body Cosla, with independent sources insisting he stands a fair chance of securing the job.

Mr Hendry, who represents Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire, is currently Cosla's spokesman for human resources. He has recently overseen several rounds of national negotiations which led to council worker pay increases.

It has been claimed Cllr Hendry could even prove popular amongst some in the SNP, reluctant to go toe-to-toe with party colleagues in Government over funding and resources.

Stephen McCabe, the Labour leader of Inverclyde Council and one of his party's leading figures in the organisation is also understood to have discussed his interest in the position.

With the SNP the biggest party in Scotland's town halls, it is in solid position to have a party member become the first non-Labour Cosla president in the organisation's 40-plus year history.

Peter Johnston, who is Cosla's current spokesman on health and social and on the opposition benches in West Lothian Council, has again been mentioned.

Chris McEleny, the leader of the SNP opposition on Inverclyde Council and a candidate in last year's party deputy leadership contest is expected to confirm his interest in the coming days.

Another name in the frame is Aberdeenshire's sole Labour councillor, Alison Evison, who could secure one I the top two positions due to Cosla's gender-balance rules.

Nominations close at the end of next week, with the vote and declaration taking place on June 30th.

The names have emerged as three of the four 'rebel' Labour-led councils which split from Cosla three years ago rejoin the fold. Regime-change at Glasgow, South Lanarkshire and Renfewshire have seen reapplications to rejoin the main local government fold, with all three to enjoy voting rights during the presidential race.

Only Aberdeen City Council remains out in the cold but is due to hold talks over its position in the coming weeks.

The council, which took the lead role in the Scottish Local Government Partnership, has been thrust into chaos by the decision to suspend its entire Labour group for forming a coalition with the city's Tories.

Last night a close associate of Cllr Hendry confirmed his interest in the presidency.

The source said: "Billy would be very keen to take this post up. He's been a councillor for 25 years and was indeed the youngest, aged 22, when first elected all those years ago.

"He's served in local government in both opposition and administration, is a fabulous spokesman and negotiator, and has experience second to none. In his Cosla role and other positions he's worked across party political boundaries on numerous occasions."

One SNP source said: "Chris could be a popular choice amongst the parties grass roots activists and council contingent.

"Last year the First Minister said Chris had a massive contribution to make to the future of the SNP. He has already informed colleagues of his intention but hasn't publicly declare his intention to concentrate on the SNPs general election campaign."