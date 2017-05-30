Celtic Plc has announced Lord Livingston has resigned from his role as director and will step down from the board.
The former Tory peer was appointed to the Celtic board in October 2007 and chairs the audit committee.
He will step down on June 30 to focus on other commitments.
Celtic said Lord Livingston of Parkhead has been a Chartered Accountant since 1987.
Sharon Brown, who joined the Celtic board in December 2016, will take over as chair of the Audit Committee.
He said: "Having stood in the Jungle as a boy, it was a great honour to be a director of Celtic. With the Club in a strong position, I look forward to Celtic's continued success in the future."
Chairman Ian Bankier said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ian for his insight, experience and commitment to the Club."
“Ian is a highly-respected figure in business and public life and Celtic has been fortunate to benefit from his contribution during his time as a director.”
