Two men who died in a plane crash off the coast of Skipness were making their way back from Ben Nevis after scaling the mountain for a children’s charity, it has emerged.

Tony Woodward, 62, and Bob Archer, 57, had left from Oban Airport on the morning of May 25 after completing the challenge when their plane failed show up at Carlisle Lake District Airport that afternoon.

Debris from the plane was found between the Mull of Kintyre and the Isle of Arran on the same day and an extensive search by police, coastguard, and lifeboat services eventually led to the recovery of the men’s bodies.

