The SNP would do a deal with Labour that could see a "shambolic" Jeremy Corbyn leading the UK's Brexit negotiations "propped up by a coalition of chaos", the Conservatives have claimed.

With the General Election just over a week away, and with Labour appearing to be gaining momentum, the Tories warned against any possible deal between Mr Corbyn and the Scottish nationalists.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already made clear that "if the arithmetic lends itself to a progressive alliance that can lock the Tories out of government, I would want the SNP to be part of that".

