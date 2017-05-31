THERE was a question mark last night over the final TV debate of the election for Scottish leaders, after it emerged Ruth Davidson had not signed up.
Originally due to take place last Wednesday, but postponed because of the Manchester terror attack, the STV debate has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.
STV announced it had invited the heads of Holyrood’s four main parties, but did not confirm they had accepted.
Loading article content
With leaders’ diaries locked down for the final week of the election, it is understood there has been a behind-the-scenes tussle over who will take part.
Labour’s Kezia Dugdale, LibDem Willie Rennie and Nicola Sturgeon have agreed to participate, but the Tory leader has other commitments.
It is understood the Tories offered a substitute but the First Minister said she would only take part “if the other leaders take part”.
She said: “I understand not all of them are that keen. I challenge all of the other leaders to take part and, if they do, I'll be there."
Scottish Labour campaign manager James Kelly said: "It's vital that Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson both confirm they will take part.
"This debate will be an important opportunity for people in Scotland to see our political leaders held to account."
LibDem campaign manager Alex Cole-Hamilton added: “We did not hesitate in accepting.”
A Tory spokesman said: "We are aware of the invitation and are having discussions with STV."
Chaired by STV political editor Bernard Ponsonby, the debate is due to be broadcast live from the Tron Theatre in Glasgow in front of a 120-strong audience.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.