NICOLA Sturgeon has urged voters to help her restrain a Conservative party hell-bent on undermining the welfare state and stigmatising people on benefits.

In a scathing attack on Theresa May’s government at the launch of her election manifesto, the First Minister said only SNP MPs could be relied upon to oppose yet more Tory austerity.

She said: “We can't afford a Tory government with a free hand to do whatever it likes. We must have strong voices, standing up for our interests and defending the values we hold dear."

Ms Sturgeon proposed going further than Labour on stopping welfare cuts, but was markedly more cautious than Jeremy Corbyn about taxing the rich to pay for better public services.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said her proposals, including an extra £118bn of UK-wide spending in the next parliament, implied lower investment and more borrowing than Labour.

The IFS also warned that if Scotland became independent in the next parliament, it would start with a substantially greater deficit than the rest of the UK, implying spending cuts and tax rises to avoid a “ballooning national debt” unless growth was a stellar 4 per cent in real terms.

Labour and the Tories said the IFS analysis showed Ms Sturgeon’s pursuit of independence was “reckless” and would have a “devastating” impact on jobs and the economy.

Despite a narrowing in the opinion polls, Ms Sturgeon’s speech was predicated on Mrs May being returned to power with a large majority of Tory MPs.

That prospect made it vital to vote SNP to give Scotland a strong voice at Westminster, with the party’s MPs standing up to austerity cuts and plans for a hard Brexit, she said.

The SNP leader barely mentioned Labour, other than warning a vote for the party on June 8 increased the chance of Tory MPs being elected in Scotland.

She condemned the Tories for an "assault on social security".

She said: “These cuts strike at the very heart of how we see ourselves as a nation and our shared ambition for the future. They are unfair and they are designed to divide.

"For the Tories, austerity cuts are not simply a policy response to a particular economic situation. They are political dogma - an ideology."

The SNP’s policies would "restore fairness" to the social security system, she said

"Make no mistake - the Tories have sought to undermine faith in the welfare state itself.

"They have set out, deliberately, to stigmatise those on benefits.

"Their rhetoric is cover for the hardship they are causing to those who work hard and struggle to get by on low incomes.

"Children, the elderly, women, the disabled - even the bereaved - are bearing the brunt."

She said the Tories planned another £9bn of social security cuts, and while Labour would reverse less than a quarter, SNP MPs would oppose them all.

Similar to Labour, she advocated a real living wage of just over £10 an hour, and the reversal of the two-child cap on tax credits, and with it the so-called “rape clause”, which she called “a policy that shames every Tory candidate who supports it”.

But she was markedly more timid on income tax than Mr Corbyn, who wants a 45p rate above £80,000 and a 50p rate above £123,000.

Ms Sturgeon said she wanted a 50p rate at £150,000.

She appealed directly to older voters, who are most likely to oppose independence, and said the Tory policies on a ‘dementia tax’, winter fuel payments and ending the triple lock on pensions had shown they could not be trusted with safeguarding the elderly, although only the latter applies in Scotland.

She said: “The Tory manifesto is nothing short of an assault on pensioners. [The Tories] think they can take the votes of many older people for granted. If you don't want them to have a free hand to remove your hard-won protections, make sure you elect strong voices who will stand up for you."

The campaign had revealed the Tories’ “true colours”, she said, adding: “We have a real chance to keep them in check."

Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said: “The IFS analysis makes a mockery of the SNP’s assertions on what would happen in an independent Scotland. Rather than face up to these facts, the SNP want to put at risk the thousands of jobs that rely on our ability to trade with the rest of the UK freely.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie added: “The IFS is clear that being part of the UK means more money for public services in Scotland. Leaving the UK would put all of that at risk.”