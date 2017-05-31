CONSTITUTION
• Election of SNP MPs in most of Scotland’s 59 seats would “complete a triple lock” for second independence referendum, reinforcing mandate derived from Brexit result and 2016 Holyrood manifesto pledge, and underlined by recent Holyrood vote for referendum powers
• Second referendum at end of “Brexit process”, once terms of UK exit are known
Loading article content
• Holyrood to have say on UK Brexit Bill under Sewel Convention
EUROPE
• Protect Scotland’s place in the EU single market and demand place in Brexit negotiations for Scottish Government
• Independent Scotland would aim to be EU member
• Reform or abolition of Common Fisheries Policy
TAX
• Restore additional rate of income tax to 50p for those earning over £150,000 UK-wide
• No increase in tax for low-paid, national insurance or VAT
WORK
• Minimum wage just over £10 an hour by 2022
• Holyrood to have powers over immigration
• Repeal of Trade Union Act and ban on zero-hours contracts
ECONOMY
• Alternative to austerity plan leading to £118bn extra for investment across UK
• Current budget balance by final year of parliament
• Increase in bank levy, bankers’ bonus tax, cancellation of further cuts to corporation tax
• Push UK government for more help for oil and gas sector
• Double employment allowance providing a National Insurance discount for job-creation
WELFARE
• Oppose all planned Tory welfare cuts
• Reverse two-child limit for family tax credits, and the associated “rape clause”
• Protect triple-lock on pensions, ensuring they continue to rise by at least 2.5 per cent a year
DEFENCE
• Build cross-party coalition to scrap Trident nuclear deterrent despite lack of partners
• Keep UK aid spending at 0.7 per cent of national income
HEALTH
• No longer assume 1 per cent pay cap for NHS, but no detail on alternative
• Call on UK government to raise NHS spending by 7 per cent, adding £1bn to NHS Scotland
• Maintain and protect free personal and nursing care
EDUCATION
• No selective grammar schools
• Guarantee free university tuition
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.