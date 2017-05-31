THE SNP is the party Scottish voters trust most with the NHS, according to a new survey.
More than half of Scots think the health service has got worse since 2014, while three quarters would be ready to pay an extra 1p in the pound on income tax for a better-funded NHS.
The poll, carried out in partnership with Google Surveys and completed by 8,331 people, also reveals that 74.1 per cent of people in Scotland want universal access to all NHS services and 76.5 per cent say the private sector should have no role in running the NHS.
In terms of the current state of the NHS, 42 per cent of survey respondents in Scotland say they have struggled to get a GP appointment in the last year, while 54 per cent think the NHS has got worse since 2014.
Only 15.7 per cent said health chiefs should be allowed to charge for car parking at hospitals.
With health a key election issue, the SNP’s apparent lead in terms of the public’s trust could be a major factor.
Given a choice of four major parties, the SNP, the Tories, Labour, and the Liberal Democrats, 42.9 per cent of Scottish respondents said they trusted the SNP most with the health service.
Only 32.4 per cent said they trusted Labour most, while 19.5 per cent said the Conservatives and 5.2 per cent the Liberal Democrats.
There was support in Scotland for the Lib Dem policy of putting an extra 1p in the pound on income tax to raise £6bn a year for the NHS.
