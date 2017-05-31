A RANGERS fan who admitted making racial gestures at last month’s Old Firm clash has been spared jail.
Paul Kenny, 28, appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he admitted an offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.
He admitted the charge of engaging in behaviour that is likely or would be likely to incite public disorder in that he did “shout and make racial gestures”.
Kenny, of Girvan, South Ayrshire, made the motion at Ibrox Stadium on April 29 after Celtic player Scott Sinclair scored a penalty early in the game.
The court heard when the footballer scored a goal and celebrated on the pitch, Kenny was seen on camera using his arms to mimic a monkey.
Social media helped to identify Kenny, who was later arrested by the police.
Sheriff Brian Cameron handed Kenny a community payback order with 100 hours unpaid work and an 18 month football banning order.
Fellow Rangers supporter David McLellan also admitted an offence last month under the same Football Act.
The 23-year-old, from Lomond Place, Irvine, Ayrshire, ran on to the field, and confronted Celtic player Scott Brown.
Defence lawyer Emma Skett described his actions
as the “most idiotic of behaviour”.
Sheriff Cameron gave McLellan a similar sentence with 140 hours of unpaid work and an 18-month football banning order.
