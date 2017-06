A ZOOKEEPER killed after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in has been described as an animal lover who was passionate about her job.

Rosa King was “inspirational” and enjoyed working with her “beloved cats”, friends said, while her mother said the 34-year-old “wouldn’t have done anything else” as a career.

The long-serving zookeeper died on Monday after what was described as a “freak accident” at Hamerton Zoo Park in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

