SCOTLAND’S biggest council faces a £100 million bill after a court ruling paved the way for thousands of women to make equal pay claims, lawyers have warned.

Legal representatives for tens of thousands of women across the UK who have won payouts for discrimination also said a second looming case could dwarf yesterday’s ruling in scale and financial impact.

Stefan Cross, QC, who leads the Action 4 Equality group, described Glasgow City Council as a “rogue authority”, accusing it of dragging equal pay disputes on for more than a decade and being the last to resolve the issue.

His comments came as the council’s new leader said it would do the “right thing” by opening talk with workers affected by the multi-million-pound ruling.

The SNP’s Susan Aitken said her minority administration accepted previous salary systems were prejudiced against low-paid women and needed to address the legacy of excluding female staff from some salary schemes.

The Court of Session ruled that up to 7,000 city council workers can go ahead with their claims after being excluded from sizeable bonuses for many years.

A decision on a second, more significant, challenge to Glasgow’s overall workforce, pay and benefits system is going through the court and could be published as soon as the end of next month.

Mr Cross dismissed fears over the impact of any major defeat for the council in the next case on jobs and services, adding moves to address the issue by council leaders were welcomed.

He said: “We look forward to the court’s decision in the second part of the appeal. If this is upheld as well, there is bound to be a huge influx of new cases against the city council that has stubbornly refused to face up to its equal pay obligations for the past ten years.”

In her first major decision since taking over the council this month, Ms Aitken said: “This is a complex legal ruling. However, it is now clear the award of pay protection was done in a way that discriminated against some of our female workers at that time.

“The right thing to do now is for the council to have open discussions with those workers and their representatives about how we give effect to this ruling. I hope there will be goodwill on both sides.”

The only legal avenues open to the council to challenge the decision would be to apply to take the case to the UK supreme courts or the European courts.

Mike Kirby, Unison’s Scottish secretary, said: “The way Glasgow rates and pays workers has been the source of conflict and division for ten years.

“It’s time for Glasgow City Council to do the right thing and pay up on equal pay.”

Gary Smith, head of GMB Scotland, which represents about 1,500 of the women involved, said: “The new council leadership has been elected on a manifesto promise to resolve all outstanding equal pay claims and it goes without saying that GMB Scotland fully expects this to be honoured as swiftly as possible.”