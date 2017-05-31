The Queensferry Crossing is still on course to open between mid-July and the end of August, Economy Secretary Keith Brown has told MSPs.
Holyrood's Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee heard dry conditions and longer daylight hours have allowed progress to be made on the £1.35 billion replacement for the Forth Road Bridge.
However Mr Brown would not give a specific date for the opening, adding that "weather is still something that can present us with challenges".
Loading article content
He said: "On the plus side, just because of the lengthening days, that has allowed for more work to be done.
"But there has still continued to be... issues with wind, and sometimes issues with rain.
"There are continuing problems, probably none beyond that of what we would expect."
Project director David Climie said: "April and May has been very dry, which has helped us with waterproofing and surfacing."
The bridge had been due to open last December but adverse weather delayed the completion date to the end of May.
A further delay caused by poor conditions pushed the opening back further.
Mr Climie also told the committee the project remains within budget.
He said: "Nothing has come up so far that would entitle the contractor to claim extra costs for any overrun that will happen.
"So that's why we are confident of maintaining the original budget."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?