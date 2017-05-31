A FESTERING sore within local government for over a decade, the equal pay dispute remains some way off healing fully.

Long-standing discrimination is indeed being righted, but concerns remain, even amongst those championing a resolution in favour of the workers, that the ramifications may soon creep into frontline public services, staffing numbers and even levels of pay.

Yesterday, the Court of Session ruled in favour of thousands of low-paid female employees at Glasgow City Council. The details are technical and historic. When new salary structures were introduced in 2006 to address gender-based anomalies, men who had their wages cut were given three years' pay protection. Women now on the same rates of pay continued to receive less as a result of this ring-fencing.

The council's finance and legal teams were in lockdown following the result's publication, considering the many potential implications.

The new leadership at the authority broke with the approach of previous administrations and agreed to settle not challenge further.

Negotiations with workforce representatives will likely draw on for months. They will look at either individual cases of where the bin man received more than the school cleaner or come to a representative figure and settle accordingly. A bill of at least £50m has been suggested by union sources, £100m say the lawyers spearheading these claims across the UK.

As severe as such figures are during an ongoing squeeze on public finances it is a one-off and not insurmountable sum. The council could use its reserves, borrow or seek an arrangement with the Scottish Government to draw down cash in advance from future grants.

The real impact though will be if the courts rule again in the unions' favour over a more controversial and deeper challenge. In this case, the decision of which is expected in the months ahead, Glasgow's entire pay system is being challenged amid lingering concerns the structures still favour those jobs which are heavy and sweaty over those considered dirty and emotional.

A total overhaul would mean an ongoing revenue gap, potentially hundreds of millions, going forward over years which are already the subject of some financial planning. Major cash gaps over a number of years could realistically impact upon both crucial local services and workforce numbers. Crucially equal pay may not always mean being equalling up the way.

For the city's new SNP administration this is 'in at the deep end' stuff. Glasgow is amongst a few councils still dealing with outstanding claims. The SNP has publicly said a core aim at the helm of the council will be to resolve the equal pay issue. Meanwhile, union chiefs have told The Herald the Labour administrations over the past 10 years have been "happy to kick the can down the road" and allow the council officers to exhaust all legal avenues. That point may soon be coming fast onto the horizon. For now, the equal pay issue remains unresolved.