Three men have been arrested in Great Britain in connection with the rape and murder of a young mother found beaten to death after a night out in a loyalist club in Northern Ireland 30 years ago.
Detectives investigating the brutal killing of Lorraine McCausland detained two men, aged 49 and 56, in Scotland and another suspect, aged 53, in England.
Mother-of-two Lorraine McCausland, 23, was found beside a stream in the Forthriver area of north Belfast in the early hours of March 8 1987.
Loading article content
She had been for a night out and was last seen in a nearby loyalist club at Tyndale.
The case was reopened last year after detectives identified "potential new lines of inquiry".
Fourteen arrests were made during the original police investigation but no one was charged.
Members of the paramilitary Ulster Defence Association were suspected of killing Ms McCausland.
Police believe witnesses have long been fearful of coming forward due to the involvement of the violent group.
Ms McCausland's son, Craig, was murdered in north Belfast in 2005 during a spate of killings linked to a loyalist paramilitary feud.
The three men arrested on Wednesday will be transported to Northern Ireland for questioning.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.