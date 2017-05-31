Questions must be asked about how rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson was able to carry out a raft of unnecessary operations, a leading medical regulatory body has said.

In the wake of his sentencing, which saw the 59-year-old handed a 15-year jail term for 20 counts of wounding against 10 patients, the General Medical Council (GMC) said it is crucial such crimes are prevented from happening again.

Speaking after Paterson was jailed following a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Charlie Massey, chief executive and registrar of the GMC, said Paterson's crimes were "deeply shocking acts that betrayed patients' trust".

