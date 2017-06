Thousands of people will have access to broadband speeds more than 10 times the UK average as a pilot for an ultrafast network is switched on.

Around 16,900 households and businesses in parts of Sighthill, Gorgie, Corstorphine, Murrayfield, Fountainbridge, Craiglockhart, the Meadows and Morningside in Edinburgh will benefit.

Linn and Rutherglen in Glasgow will also have access to the new service, known as G.fast, which provides download speeds of up to 330Mbps - more than 10 times the UK average.

