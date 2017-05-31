ONE man who will not take part in the public hearings of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) was nevertheless a significant presence at its opening day.
Frank Docherty, one of the pioneering child abuse survivors, who helped set up the campaign group Incas (In Care Abuse Survivors Scotland) and whose determination helped bring about the public inquiry, died suddenly in late April. Like too many victims, his time simply ran out before he could hear answers or see justice in respect of abuse suffered in state care.
He had, however given written evidence to the inquiry and the SCAI’s lead solicitor Colin Macaulay QC devoted most of his opening statement to allowing Frank to speak from beyond the grave. It was a poignant tribute, not least given his comments about other abuse victims who have died. “Incas used to have more than 400 members,” Mr Docherty said, “But every time we send a newsletter out, we are contacted to say another member has passed away.”
Mr Docherty also wrote about his hopes for the SCAI. “What I want out of the inquiry is justice for children who suffered abuse,” he said. “The way we were treated took away our self-esteem, it was humiliating and damaging. My childhood has been taken away from me.”
John Scott QC, Incas’ solicitor said it was fitting that Mr Docherty’s words were heard at the first hearing, while Lady Smith in her opening remarks said she was deeply sorry the inquiry could not hear from him in person. He was “determined and unwavering” in his commitment to justice for abuse victims, she said. “It is a tragedy he won’t be here for the public phase of the inquiry he fought so hard for.”
