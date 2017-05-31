Theresa May faced accusations that she was too scared to defend her own policies after she ducked a prime-time televised leaders’ debate.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Angus Robertson said that Mrs May did not have the “guts” to explain her plans for pensioners, while others claimed that the Prime Minister had been too lazy to show up.

But there was praise for Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who stood in for the Tory leader, after it emerged that her father had died on Monday.

Earlier Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had electrified the debate with a shock eleventh hour decision to take part in the BBC showdown, accusing Mrs May of treating voters “with contempt” with her no-show.

There had been good news for Mr Corbyn overnight after a YouGov analysis for The Times suggested next month's General Election could end in a hung parliament.

Within hours the veteran socialist had predicted that his party was on course for victory.

But a new poll for Kantar put the Conservatives well ahead, up one on 43 per cent, with Labour trailing behind down one on 33 per cent, the Lib Dems up two on 11 per cent and UKIP stable at 4 per cent.

During the debate the Plaid leader Leanne Wood accused Mrs May of being "afraid" to take part in the debate and defend her policies.

Mr Robertson said that huge questions still remained over the Tory leader's plans to remove the pensions triple lock and means-test the winter fuel allowance in England.

He told the audience at the BBC event: “Theresa May didn't have the guts to turn up & tell us herself".

But the strongest criticism came from Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, who highlighted Mrs May's plans to pay for social care in England, partially walked back last week, which have been dubbed a ‘dementia tax’.

Mr Farron questioned where the Prime Minister was and told the television audience at home that she could be outside "sizing up your house to pay for your social care".

He also warned that the Tory leader risked securing a ‘’bad deal’’ from Brussels on Brexit, adding that it could be “dementia tax bad”.

Ms Rudd defended her party, accusing Mr Corbyn of believing in "fantasy economics" and "money trees".

But she was laughed at by the studio audience as she called for voters to "judge us on our record" on public finances.

"We have cut the deficit, we have reduced taxes for the lowest paid and we have made sure that we have continued to invest in the NHS, which is getting another £8 billion a year by the end of this parliament," she said.