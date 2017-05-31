THERESA May will today urge Britain to unite behind her leadership so that the country can “fulfil the promise of Brexit”.

As the General Election campaign enters its final week, the Prime Minister will focus the Conservative campaign on the country’s decision to set itself “free from the shackles of EU control” and the opportunities ahead.

Her keynote speech comes as a new poll gives the Tories a 10-point lead over Labour and suggests that in four out of five policy areas, Mrs May’s party is ahead of Jeremy Corbyn’s in terms of trust: on the economy(33 points to 23); on negotiating Brexit(36 to 16); on national security(34 to 16) and on controlling immigration(29 to 19). On the NHS, Labour leads 34 to 21.

In her speech, Mrs May will describe Brexit as a “great national mission,” offering the prospect of great opportunities ahead.

Nearly 12 months on from the EU referendum result, the PM will say now is the time to act on the public’s decision, to respect it and deliver on the voters’ will.

“But I want to do more than that; I want us to work together to fulfil the promise of Brexit too,” the Tory leader will declare.

“Because if we get Brexit right, then together we can do great things. We can build a Britain beyond Brexit that is stronger, fairer and more prosperous than it is today. A Britain beyond Brexit that is more global and outward-looking. A Britain alive with possibilities, more confident in itself, more united and more secure. A country our children and grandchildren are proud to call home.

“If we get Brexit right, we can be a confident, self-governing country once again. A country that takes the decisions that matter to Britain here in Britain.”

Mrs May will set out her Brexit plan to: control Britain’s borders to ensure the immigration system serves the national interest; to control Britain’s money to ensure it no longer pay huge sums to the EU but spend money on priorities here at home; to control Britain’s laws and end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and to pursue a “bold and ambitious” free trade agreement with the EU and seal trade deals with old friends and new allies around the world.

“Set free from the shackles of EU control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home,” she is expected to say.

Again emphasising how Britain must make the most of every talent and ensure no person or community is left behind, the PM will explain: “As we come together behind this great national mission – to make a success of Brexit and of the opportunities it brings – we will build a more united country as our shared values, interests and aspirations bring us together.

This, she will say, is the “prize, the opportunity that is within reach; a stronger, more secure and prosperous nation; a brighter, fairer future for all”.

Mrs May will insist that “this great national moment needs a great national effort in which we pull together with a unity of purpose”.

She will add: “People can have faith in me because I have faith in them. I believe in the British people. I believe that with determination, ingenuity and common sense, we can use this moment of great national change to shape a better future for Britain. So this is the time to choose.”

Earlier on the campaign trail in Bath, the Tory leader insisted she has no regrets about calling a snap election despite plummeting poll ratings and denied she had made an error of judgement over her party’s controversial social care reforms.

Faced with another snapshot suggesting she could be on course to lose on June 8, she was asked if she regretted calling the election. “No,” she replied. “The only poll that matters is the one that takes place on June 8 and when June 8 comes the choice that people will have is actually the same as it was at the beginning of the campaign."

The PM also denied the suggestion that she was a “blowhard,” someone who talked tough but was willing to change her mind.

"What the people in Brussels will be looking at is how I have negotiated with them in the past; where I have gone with a clear remit from the UK when I was Home Secretary and I came back with what I asked for.”