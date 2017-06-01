CONSTITUTION

• Oppose a second independence referendum “full stop”

• Develop federal UK with greater devolution of powers south of the border

• Change Westminster system so MPs elected by single transferable vote

• Votes at 16 for all elections and referendums across UK

EUROPE

• Unilateral guarantee of rights of EU citizens in the UK

• Fight for UK to stay in EU single market

• Referendum on final terms of Brexit deal which could result in UK remaining in EU

TAX

• Extra penny on income tax on dividends across UK for mental health services

• Exempt Scottish police and fire services from £35m of VAT per year

WORK

• End 1 per cent public sector pay cap for 540,000 with pay related to inflation

ECONOMY

• £100bn capital spending programme across UK through “borrowing to invest”

• British Housing and Infrastructure Development bank with initial £5bn funding

• Direct spending on house-building to get 300,000 homes built a year across UK

WELFARE

• Keep pension triple lock to ensure pensions rise by at least 2.5 per cent a year

• Scrap two-child limit on tax credits and with it the so-called “rape clause”

• End fuel winter payments for pensions paying higher rate of tax

HEALTH

• National workforce strategy in Scotland to avoid GP shortages

• Protect NHS whistleblowers

FOREIGN AND DEFENCE

• Protect international aid spending of 0.7 per cent of national income

• Maintain nuclear deterrent but with three submarines instead of four