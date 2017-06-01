WHAT do you mean, that’s typical of Glasgow - leave a car alone for a few minutes and someone will make off with the tyres?

It is in fact a classic tableau of managers shouting orders while workers look on pondering the stupidity of their bosses.

It is Sir Jackie Stewart’s Formula 1 car being taken into Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery in June, 1974, for a temporary exhibition. It looks as though taking off the giant racing tyres will not be enough to get it through the doors.

