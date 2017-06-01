JEREMY Corbyn will argue today that the choice facing Britain on Brexit is between a Labour deal that generates jobs and a Tory deal that risks a “jobs meltdown”.

As Theresa May focuses the Tory campaign in the last few days before polling day on her core strategy of Brexit, urging Britain to unite behind her leadership so that the country can “fulfil the promise of Brexit,” the Labour leader will also address the issue in a campaign event in Essex.

With the latest poll showing the Conservative lead – at one statge 20 points – down to just three, Labour tails are up, with the party’s HQ believing Mr Corbyn’s TV performances are boosting the party’s chances of victory on June 9.

Addressing supporters in Basildon, the Labour leader will say: “The Conservatives’ reckless approach has left us isolated and marginalised, increasing the chances of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal, which would be the worst outcome for Britain.

“Britain is leaving the EU but, let’s be clear, there is no such thing as ‘no deal’. If we leave without a positive agreement because we have needlessly alienated everyone, we still have to trade with the EU. But on what terms?

“Theresa May says no deal is better than a bad deal. Let’s be clear: ‘no deal’ is in fact a bad deal. It is the worst of all deals because it would leave us with World Trade Organisation tariffs and restrictions, instead of the access to European markets we need.”

Such a scenario, Mr Corbyn will argue, would mean slapping tariffs on exported goods, including an extra 10 per cent on cars, with the risk that key manufacturers would leave for the European mainland, taking skilled jobs with them.

“In sector after sector, ‘no deal’ could prove to be an economic disaster,” the Labour leader will declare, insisting: “Theresa May’s approach risks a jobs meltdown across Britain.”

Contrasting Labour’s experienced team of negotiators with the Tory trio, he will say that voters have before them a choice over what priorities and what principles the British Government will take into talks and which team they will trust to lead the difficult negotiations ahead.

“I am proud to be joined here today by Labour’s team of Brexit negotiators: Keir Starmer; Emily Thornberry; and Barry Gardiner. A team with the skills and experience to get the best for Britain as we move towards leaving the European Union.

“We know the three Tories in whose hands Theresa May has placed our national future - David Davis, Boris Johnson and Liam Fox. Now you know I don’t do personal attacks, so let me just say that in Labour’s Brexit team, there is no one who has fibbed to the British people about spending an extra £350 million a week on the NHS because of Brexit, and nobody who has promised to use Brexit to slash workers’ rights or slash tax for big corporations in a continental race to the bottom.”

Mr Corbyn will pledge that a Labour Brexit deal would mean upgrading the economy through public investment in infrastructure and high skilled jobs.

It would make Britain a centre for science, technology and research, attracting the brightest and best from around the country and the world, through strategic investment.

It would enable the country to transform itself with the “strongest rights and protections” and end exploitation and undercutting in the labour market.

“A deal that allows us to become a country that values and protects its public services and invests in its communities.

“And a deal that will allow Britain to be a safe and outward looking country, strengthening friendships and working with allies to create a better future for our country, continent and our planet,” he will add.