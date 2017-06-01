The mother of the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing has been taken off life support and told about her daughter's death.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire, was one of the 22 people killed in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday last week.

She was at the Ariana Grande concert with her mother, Lisa, and older sister, Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s, who were both taken to hospital.

Mrs Roussos was reportedly in a critical condition initially and on a life support machine.

In a post on Facebook group Leyland Memories, family friend Mike Swanny said Mrs Roussos was now awake, out of surgery and "aware of the situation".

He praised the bravery of Mrs Roussos and Saffie's father, Andrew.

He said: "I am very proud of the strength that Lisa and Andrew have as a couple their bravery though (sic) this is commendable."

He added: "Now they can start to deal and rebuild their lives, I hope this news will make everyone smile as this is the best news we've had through this tragedy."

Mr Swanny told the Lancashire Evening Post: "Lisa's pulling through. She was in a critical condition at first, but she came off life support on Saturday and was up and talking on Sunday. She's aware of the situation with Saffie.

"She's still in hospital, but she's moving her legs, which is fantastic."

He told the newspaper Miss Bromwich was also recovering and is expected to be discharged from hospital this week.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that 10 men, aged between 18 and 44, remained in custody on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act.

Six people - including a 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman and four men - have been released without charge after being arrested by officers investigating the attack.

Earlier this week, police released further details about terrorist Salman Abedi, 22, including that he had bought most of the key component parts of the suicide bomb in the few days before the attack.

Many of his movements and actions in the four days after his return to the UK from Libya leading up to the May 22 atrocity were also carried out alone but detectives have not ruled out that he was part of "a wider network".

It came as Abedi's cousins, who were arrested and then released in the wake of the attack, said they "could not believe" how he could be responsible for the atrocity.

Speaking to ITV News, Abz and Isaac Forjani, both 24, said they had no idea what Abedi was plotting.

Abz said: "He didn't have a special character, he was just a bubbly person that always acted normal.

"He never came and spoke to me about something serious. If he had, maybe I could have done something about it."

Isaac said: "I couldn't stop crying, especially the first few days when I was getting questioned.

"And every time that story was brought up, little girls, innocent lives.

"You just couldn't just stop yourself from crying, that's all you can do.

"Their lives, 22 lives, have gone."

The brothers said they couldn't understand how their younger cousin, who had grown up, like them, in a westernised environment could become a radicalised terrorist.

Isaac said: "I just don't understand it.

"I don't understand where that ideology comes from, I don't understand what made him do what he did. I still don't understand it."

Meanwhile, about 600 stewards will be on duty at Sunday's Ariana Grande benefit concert, according to Greater Manchester's police chief, who said security on exiting music events and football matches would have to be reviewed.

Speaking in a Facebook Live interview with Manchester Evening News, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: "I think one of the things that was most shocking about this atrocity was the fact that it was targeted at a concert where there was young people and families.

"We are going to have a think with event organisers and security that they provide about actually how do people exit.

"Everybody is very used to going into events, whether it's football or whether it's concerts and having bags searched and having a sort of body pat-down, but we are going to have to think about how do people egress and are they safe and what is the security wraparound that you are going to have to do with that.

"So I think people will start to get used to seeing more stewards.

"The Ariane Grande concert on Sunday has got something like 600 stewards on it.

"People are going to be searched going in and clearly then around, without giving much away, but in terms of that outer cordon around events there has to be some increased security to make sure that something like this can never happen again."