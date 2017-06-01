THE audience was melting.

As Jezza employed the first rule of showbiz - make 'em wait - the gathered horde of comrades sweated profusely in the sauna that was Pitsea leisure centre in deepest Essex.

Aptly perhaps, this was Wat Tyler country, where the Peasants' Revolt of 1381 against high taxes and for social reform was said by some to have begun.

Outside the campaign venue was the Tory reception; a group of activists sporting Sturgeon and Farron face masks, representing the dreaded coalition of chaos.

Inside as the mercury rose, supporters sported red Jezza t-shirts and red Stetsons and carried an array of posters; one read "Make June the end of May".

Then after an aide gave an exaggerated nod, Monsieur Zen floated serenely into the room to a cacophony of whooping, cheering and whistling. As people stood, an array of iPhones raised themselves to get a snap of Jezza, the Labour messiah.

As the socialist love flowed around the small, sweltering hall, the chief comrade beamed ecstatically: this was Corbyn heaven.

Even before the hairy Leftie had opened his mouth, one audience member bellowed: "Go on, my son!"

His pitch today was about how Brexit would be so much nicer, easier and better if Britain had the "enormous knowledge" of Starmer,Thornberry and Gardiner in the Brussels suite rather than the Tory triumvirate of Davis, Johnson and Fox.

During the post-speech Q&A, a reporter asked would the lengths Jezza might go to to get a working majority extend to persuading Sinn Fein to take their seats. As the booing rose, Emily Thornberry intervened to insist HM Press should be allowed to ask questions "however stupid".

Then, when it was pointed out how the gap with the Tories had been reduced to just three points in one poll, the Shadow Foreign Secretary clenched her fist and broke out in a cheesy grin.

As the head Red answered another question, it was noticeable how he has grown into the campaign; becoming more relaxed and assured - despite the recent gaffe on not knowing the cost of Labour's childcare policies.

In a low but assured voice, he said the cynics at the start of the campaign had written him off but thousands upon thousands of people were now turning up at campaign offices to join the cause.

"There is a movement going on," he declared. "More than two million people have registered to vote who have never voted before. There's a mood out there from people who want something different."

Can Jezza's popular revolt topple the Tory Establishment? Tyler's, of course, didn't quite work against Richard II; his head ended up on a pole on London Bridge.