A giant Saltire flag been stolen from the Trump golf course in Aberdeenshire.

The flag was removed from a post at the Trump International Golf Links sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Police are reportedly keen to trace a white van seen in the area shortly before 10pm on Monday.

The flag and its 80ft (24m) high pole were the subject of a planning dispute after being erected without permission from the local council.

Originally, two 80ft (24m) poles had been erected at the Menie course without planning permission.

Aberdeenshire councillors voted to allow one of them and Trump International took its case to the Scottish Government, which later ruled in its favour.

Mr Trump has called the links course one of the finest in the world.