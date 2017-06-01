THERESA May has insisted voters can have “faith” in her as the nation's leader as she sought to put impetus back into a flagging Tory campaign by concentrating on her main strategy for re-election: Brexit.

With the fall-out from her no-show on BBC1’s live debate still reverberating, the Prime Minister praised Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, for her performance; Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, had earlier said it had been “absolutely heroic”.

Speaking in the Labour heartland of Teesside, Mrs May said her Cabinet colleague had done “an absolutely excellent job”.

But the criticism about her absence on the programme continued with Gina Miller, the pro-EU campaigner, branding it "totally scandalous" and implying it did not bode well for her negotiations in Europe over Brexit.

"She's the one who called the election, she should be engaging in debate and going out on the doorstep, talking to ordinary people,” declared Ms Miller.

"[The PM should] not be doing invitation-only events around the country and refusing to turn up and debate other leaders. What does that say about her negotiating with 20 other leaders, if she can't even negotiate with domestic leaders?" she asked.

The criticism of Mrs May, who was described as a coward by some of her political opponents, is likely to continue today as she will not appear on the election interview on Women’s Hour; Justine Greening, the Education Secretary, will answer questions instead.

Mrs May's no-show on Woman’s Hour follows a car crash interview for Jeremy Corbyn on the same programme on Tuesday when he was unable to answer questions on the cost of Labour's free childcare policy and was ridiculed for attempting to look it up on his iPad during the interview.

It is understood that the Conservative Party told the programme three weeks ago that Mrs May would not take part but a party source said the PM had not ruled out appearing before election day.

Tonight, the Tory leader will be in York for a live BBC1 Question Time when Conservative HQ will be hoping that a good performance will help shift the momentum of the campaign away from Labour and back in the Tories' favour.

However, a bad performance with just five days of campaigning to go will send nerves jangling among Tory campaign chiefs.

It is understood that a 48-hour blitz is being planned for the final two days of campaigning next week when Mrs May is expected to travel the length and breadth of the country, trying to win over wavering voters. A visit to Scotland is believed to be pencilled in as part of the final push.

In her Teesside speech, the PM questioned Mr Corbyn’s patriotism by saying he did “not believe in Britain” and stressed: “People can have faith in me because I have faith in them.”

Mrs May said she was confident that the country could fulfil the “promise of Brexit together” and build a Britain that was stronger, fairer and even more prosperous than it was today.

The PM argued that Brexit offered huge opportunities to build a "Britain beyond Brexit that is more global and outward-looking; a Britain alive with possibilities".

Claiming the Labour leader did not have a plan for Britain, she added: "It's clearer than ever that just 11 days after the election when the negotiations begin, Jeremy Corbyn's focus wouldn't be on trying to negotiate a deal for Britain in Europe but on trying to stitch up a deal with Nicola Sturgeon and the rest."