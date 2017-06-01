For nine days this month, Edinburgh College of Art (ECA) will be transformed into a public showcase of the work of graduating students, the majority of whom are completing undergraduate degrees.

This year features the work of students from Art, Design and ESALA (Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture).

The Degree Show will take place across several sites from June 3 - 11:

Loading article content

  • Art and Design - ECA Main Building, Lauriston Place, EH3 9DF
  • Design and Art, Space & Nature - Evolution House, West Port, EH1 2LE
  • ESALA - Minto House and Adam House, Chambers Street, EH1 1JZ

Entry to the Degree Show is free. For more details please visit http://www.eca.ed.ac.uk