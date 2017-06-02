SOME folk use a mocking tone to describe “health and safety” suggesting that authorities have gone overboard in dreaming up restrictions on work practices.
If you think that, then take a look at this photograph. It is Eglinton Toll in 1946 when it was decided that the cross-over from Pollokshaws Road to Victoria Road was becoming too complicated with the increase in traffic, and the decision was taken to put a barrier down the middle and realign the tram lines so that they did not cross the street.
So the work is going on with the trams still running - the only concession is that it was done on a Sunday when traffic was lighter.
There are young lads wandering in amongst the workers. There are no barriers keeping the public out, there is what looks like a hot tar brazier unguarded, and the workers have no high-vis jackets to warn tram and car drivers. It is utterly chaotic. Hopefully the work was completed without a worker going under a tram or a schoolboy falling in the hot tar.
Again I am amazed how many folk would stop and watch people working.
Anyway, aficionados of Glasgow pubs will recognise the Star Bar straight ahead which is still there to this day with three course lunches at £3 I think.
To the right is McNee’s, no longer there, which I was once told was the largest bar in Glasgow, serving young lads who needed Dutch courage before going on to the nearby Plaza Ballroom.
