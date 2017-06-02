THE scrapping of key teaching posts in Scottish schools is to be considered as part of a wider review of governance.
John Swinney, the Education Secretary, said he was concerned about the impact of the removal of principal teachers in secondaries.
The issue has arisen after councils introduced faculty structures where different subjects are grouped together under one promoted teacher.
The situation means there is a shortage of promotion opportunities as well as leading to teachers being in charge of subjects that are not their specialisms.
Mr Swinney said: “I am concerned because ... we have lost an element of leadership of learning.
“The ability to enhance the quality and the depth of learning and teaching within schools is made more remote by the fact there isn’t that immediate leadership.
“There are significant issues about professional development that I am exploring as part of the governance review.”
Last month, the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association said graduates were shunning teaching because of a lack of promotion.
