A GRANDSON of former crime clan matriarch Big Mags Haney was jailed for six months yesterday after falling out with a friend on a fishing expedition.
William Boon, 26, was arrested after police were called to a spot near the River Forth at Raploch, Stirling, on Wednesday evening after reports of a disturbance.
Stirling Sheriff Court heard Boon was calling another man “a f*****g bam” and threatening that: “I’ll do you in”.
Prosecutor Matthew Kerr said the other man was trying to calm the situation, but Boon continued to shout threats and was eventually arrested.
Appearing from custody, Boon, formerly of Woodside Road, Raploch, presently of Alloa, pled guilty to using threatening and abusive behaviour.
Stephen Maguire, defending, said Boon and the man he was with had been drinking and fishing all afternoon.
He said Boon had recently been working shifts as a landscaper for a group of travellers, and Boon’s companion had been winding him up by telling him that the travellers would never pay him.
Mr Maguire said Boon had been promised £70 a shift and had signed off benefits as a result.
He would be in a position to pay a fine – if he did get paid for his shifts.
Imposing the jail term, Sheriff Wyllie Robertson told Boon: “This was disorder in a public place, where the police had to intervene, and you’ve got a bad record for similar offences.”
Big Mags, who died in 2013 aged 70, ran a heroin empire in Stirling while maintaining a public front as an anti-paedophile campaigner.
A sheriff said her family had “brought misery” to their local community for years.
