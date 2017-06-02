Searches are being carried out for a vulnerable elderly man who has been missing from his home on the Isle of Arran for several days.

John Smith, 77, from Machrie, was last seen by a neighbour on Tuesday evening.

It is thought he was heading to see a friend elsewhere on the island but did not arrive.

Searches involving police, mountain rescue teams, the RNLI and coastguard have been taking place but Mr Smith remains missing.

Police are appealing to the public for information to help trace the missing man, who has some health issues.

He is described as white, 5ft 4ins and slim. He has short grey hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, dark trousers, a woolly hat and brown hiking boots.

Inspector Christine Boyd, of Irvine police office, said: "A number of days have passed now since Mr Smith was last seen and so far we've had no confirmed sightings of him since.

"He had said to the neighbour who last saw him that he was going to see a friend in the Shiskine area of the island.

"We do not know if he arranged a lift or planned to walk, but he did not get to his friend's house.

"Mr Smith is a vulnerable man who has had some health issues recently and is of poor mobility, so for him to be away from his home for this length of time is very unusual.

"He also requires to take daily medication which we don't believe he has with him.

"Our efforts to trace Mr Smith involves specialist resources from Police Scotland, including air support, police mountain rescue and support unit search teams.

"Additionally, we've been provided with exceptional support from Arran mountain rescue, RNLI, RAF and the coastguard, which has been vitally important due to the scale of the search required.

"We have also been assisted by VisitScotland, local businesses and the whole community of Arran, and we are all working together to find Mr Smith.

"We have alerted local bus and taxi companies to look out for Mr Smith and would appeal to the public to assist by, for example, checking gardens, sheds and the like just in case he sought refuge there overnight for whatever reason."

Anyone with information should call officers at Lamlash or Irvine via the 101 number.