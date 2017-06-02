British Airways cabin crew are to stage fresh strikes in a long running dispute over pay.

Members of Unite will walk out from June 16 for four days after a failure to break the deadlocked row.

The cabin crew have taken several days of industrial action in a campaign over the pay of staff in the so called mixed fleet, who joined the airline in recent years.

An offer aimed at resolving the dispute was narrowly rejected last week.

The announcement adds to the problems currently facing BA following a computer failure last weekend grounded flights.

A BA spokeswoman said: "As on the previous dates when Unite called strikes of mixed fleet cabin crew, we will fly all our customers to their destinations.

"Strike action is completely unnecessary. We had reached a deal on pay, which Unite's national officers agreed was acceptable. We urge Unite to put the pay proposals to a vote of their members."

Unite said the latest wave of action had been prompted by BA's "persistent refusal" to restore travel concessions withdrawn from those who took part in industrial action.

Unite's assistant general secretary for legal services Howard Beckett said: "It is disappointing that BA is taking such an approach when we are close to bringing this dispute to a close.

"BA is almost alone among the employers this union has dealt with in that they can accept the case for a pay deal but want to punish the very people who made the case.

"For an airline of the size and status of BA passengers want to know staff are treated with respect. Punishing staff for using legitimate industrial means to reach a wage deal is a culture that Unite cannot accept and a culture that will ultimately damage the BA brand.

"Allow us to settle this dispute, remove the sanctions and lets move on. BA's top management needs to think again."

There has been a total of 26 days of strike action since the beginning of January.

Unite said since 2010 all British Airways new cabin crew employees join 'mixed fleet', with basic pay of £12,192 with £3 an hour flying pay.

The union estimated that on average 'mixed fleet' cabin crew earn £16,000, including allowances, a year, a figure disputed by the airline.