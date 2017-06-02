THERESA May has begun her campaign fightback, insisting she had the “balls to call an election” rather than simply stay as Prime Minister in Downing Street for the next three years.

With the latest poll narrowing the Tory lead to just five points causing nerves to jangle at Conservative HQ, Mrs May put in a far more assured and confident performance than previous TV appearances, defending her record as Home Secretary and Prime Minister after she was accused by a voter of "broken promises and backtracking".

In a live BBC1 Question Time special from York, audience member Abigail Eatock told Mrs May that she had U-turned on her decision not to call an election and on her social care plans and she accused her of ducking debates with Jeremy Corbyn; it turned out Ms Eatock is chairwoman of Ukip's youth wing at York University.

Mrs May insisted she was not avoiding debate, saying she preferred to answer questions direct from voters rather than ending up squabbling with fellow politicians.

And when challenged by an audience member that she had called a snap election for the benefit of the Tory Party rather than the country, the PM hit back, telling the audience it would have been the easiest thing in the world to have had three more years in Downing Street but she needed to have a mandate for the Brexit talks ahead.

"In this job I do what I believe is the best for Britain. I could have stayed on doing that job for another couple of years and not called an election. I had the balls to call an election," she declared.

Mrs May came under fire from nurses over their experience of incomes falling in real terms, as a result of the one per cent cap on annual public sector pay rises.

In a swipe at the prospect of Labour running the country, she said: "We have a situation at the moment where if Jeremy Corbyn was to get into Number 10, he'd be being propped up by the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalists.

"You would have Diane Abbott who can't add up sitting around the Cabinet table, John McDonnell who is a Marxist, Nicola Sturgeon who wants to break our country up and TIm Farron who wants to take us back into the EU; the direct opposite of what the British people want."

The PM defended her decision not to sign a joint letter with the leaders of Germany, Italy and France opposing US President Donald Trump's decision to quit the Paris agreement on climate change.

She said: "I haven't because I actually have spoken to Donald Trump and told him that the UK believes in the Paris agreement and that we didn't want the United States to leave the Paris agreement."

Jeremy Corbyn began his cross-examination by decrying the fact that Mrs May would not debate with him, saying it was a "shame" that she had decided not to take part in a head-to-head showdown.

The Labour leader was challenged over whether or not he would enter a pact with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

He said Labour was contesting every seat to get a majority and “we are not looking to do deals with anybody. We are not forming a coalition government.” Holding up his manifesto, he added to applause: “I want to form a Labour government with a majority to carry out this amazing programme, which can give so much hope and opportunity to so many people. So no deals.”

Asked if his manifesto was a serious wish-list or a letter to Santa Claus, the Labour leader said: “It’s a serious and realistic document that addresses the issues that many people in this country face.”

But it was on the issue of Trident that Mr Corbyn came under most pressure and was, at some points, heckled by audience members.

After the party leader insisted Labour’s policy was for “no first use” and stressed the need for engagement to bring about global nuclear disarmament, he was asked by host David Dimbleby if he would order a retaliatory strike.

As some sections of the audience shouted, Mr Corbyn said: "If we did use it, millions are going to die. You have to think these things through. I will decide on the circumstances at the time."

One audience member asked if he would "allow North Korea or some idiot in Iran to bomb us and then say 'we'd better start talking'".

Mr Corbyn replied: "Of course not, that is why I made the point...about the need for President Obama's agreement with Iran to be upheld, it's quite important actually, and also to promote disarmament in Korea. That is difficult, I appreciate," he added.

When one audience member said: “I’d rather have it than not use it than not have it all, especially in today’s day and age,” others applauded.

Asked by Mr Dimbleby if he wanted to comment, Mr Corbyn indicated he did not.