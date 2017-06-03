GORDON Brown and Alistair Darling will today urge Unionist supporters of the Tories and LibDems to lend their vote to Labour in the party’s target seats.

In a direct appeal for tactical votes, the former Prime Minister and Chancellor have put their names to letters going to around 100,000 electors in half a dozen marginal constituencies.

The letters say that “no matter which party you normally vote for”, people should support Labour to “stop the SNP here”.

Both letters also focus on Nicola Sturgeon as the face of a second independence referendum.

The SNP described it was “a sad, dreary intervention from two of yesterday's men”.

As campaigning steps up for the closing days of the election, Ms Sturgeon will take to the skies in a SNP-branded helicopter - dubbed the ‘Nicolopter’ - to visit six constituencies today.

The First Minister will campaign in SNP-held Argyll & Bute, Dumfries & Galloway, North Ayrshire, Cumbernauld, Kilysth & Kirkintilloch East, and Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock.

She will also drop in on Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale, where Tory Scottish Secretary David Mundell is defending a majority of just 798.

She said: "The SNP is the only party who are serious about being that strong voice for Scotland - contesting every seat across the country while our opponents run lacklustre campaigns in just a smattering of seats.

"While the Tories remain on course to win the election UK wide, Scotland could be pivotal in reducing the size of their majority.

“Electing strong SNP voices is the only way to keep the Tories in check."

The Labour campaign will target seats in the Lothians, Lanarkshire and Fife.

Lord Darling, who chaired Better Together, has already written to voters in East Renfrewshire, where Labour’s candidate in the No campaign’s former director Blair McDougall.

A fresh wave of letters has now been issued in Edinburgh South, the sole seat which Scottish Labour won in 2015 - thanks in large part to tactical Tory and LibDem support.

Labour is hoping to pull off similar wins in East Lothian, seen as its best chance of a gain from the SNP, as well as Midlothian and Mr Brown’s former seat of Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath.

The other seats being targeted are Lanark & Hamilton East and Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill.

The latter has been the scene of sustained and bitter SNP infighting in the so-called “Monklands McMafia” feud, with factions around former MP Phil Boswell at loggerheads with supporters of local MSPs Alex Neil and Richard Lyle.

Mr Brown’s letter says "cherished public services are deteriorating" after 10 years of a government focused on the constitution.

It says people “need to send Nicola Sturgeon a message that she should focus on the day job of running our schools and hospitals, and forget about her obsession with another divisive independence referendum.

“A vote for the Conservatives, or any other party, won’t stop another divisive referendum.

“It will only help the SNP win here and allow Nicola Sturgeon to use the result to continue her campaign for independence.”

Lord Darling’s letter is similar but plays on his Treasury credentials.

It says: “It is becoming evident that the SNP’s obsession with independence is having a harmful effect on the Scottish economy.

“Don’t wake up on the morning after election day to the SNP celebrating a General Election victory they will use to continue their march towards independence.”

AN SNP spokesman said: “This is a sad, dreary intervention from two of yesterday's men - Scotland has moved on, but neither Gordon Brown or Alistair Darling seem to realise it.

"People in Scotland remember them as cheerleaders for Tory-led Better Together. The truth is Labour would be willing to see a Tory government with an increased majority just to spite the SNP.

"Labour cannot win this election in Scotland and any votes for them risk letting Tory MPs in by the back door - the fact that Gordon Brown and Alistair Darling cannot even mention Jeremy Corbyn in their desperate letters shows they have no faith in his abilities.”

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson will today rally party activists in the north east with a stump speech, while LibDem leader Willie Rennie will race supporters along a beach in St Andrews, recreating a famous scene from the film Chariots of Fire.

He said: "In less than seven days' time people have a straight choice. Do they want an MP who will do nothing more than advance the cause for another divisive independence referendum, or do they want an MP that will stand up for the local community?"