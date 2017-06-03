IF you are not from Glasgow you might think this is an unexploded bomb that is being removed.
But many older readers will immediately recognise it as “The Shell”, the hollowed out howitzer shell, used as a collecting point for charity, but also used by thousands as a meeting point in the centre of Central Station in Glasgow.
It had been manufactured at Beardmore’s in Glasgow and placed at the station in 1917. It has a bronze cross in the middle with a slot for money, and explains that cash raised will be used to buy gifts for patients at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.
Folk going on dates, or just family members meeting people off trains, would simply say: “Meet you at The Shell” and everyone knew what they meant, as at over six feet, the matt black shell was not easily missed.
However it was decided in 1966 to move it over to the lost property office to make way for new signage.
This picture though was taken in 1982 when station management decided to move it back to the middle as many folk complained that they missed it.
We don’t know how long it lasted there as since then there was another move over beside the ticket office near the Gordon Street entrance.
It seems a bit forgotten and unloved in its current position, but the bronze plaque looks as though it might have been cleaned up recently, and there is still a slot for money, so hopefully one or two folk still give towards the Sick Kids.
