A WOMAN who woke from a coma after having her throat slit during the London Bridge terror attack has told the world she is in a "bit of pain but would survive".

Candice Hedge, 31, from Brisbane, Australia, was one of the 48 from many nationalities who were injured in the attack, had finished her shift as a waitress at Elliot’s restaurant in London Bridge and was in a bar with her boyfriend Luke when one of the attackers pounced.

German, French, Canadian and Spanish citizens are understood to have been injured, as well as British police officers.

Ms Hedge was having drinks with her boyfriend, Luke on Saturday night when an attacker grabbed her from behind and stabbed her in the throat with a 12-inch knife.

Ms Hedge, who has been living in London for the past year and working at Elliot's restaurant in London Bridge, along with her boyfriend, as a waitress,incredibly survived the attack in which seven were killed, and is now recovering in hospital. She has made a Skye call home to update friends and family about her non-life threatening condition.

Ms Hedge was in a coma but awoke in hospital. The knife had missed her main arteries and windpipe. She received stitches and was recovering.

She posted on Facebook: "Hey everyone, just so you know I'm doing OK. Bit of pain but I will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes. Love to all.”

Her mother Kimmi Del Toro, added: "She can't talk. She's been stabbed around her neck, her throat. She's all bandaged up."

"I got to see her and she gave me the thumbs up, so I knew she was ok.

"It breaks my heart how terrorists do this. Why? Murderers is what they are. Thank god she is going to be okay."

She added:"Luke heard some commotion out the front and went out to see what was going on.

"He saw some men with knives coming toward them, and he ran back inside to see where Candice was."

Bloodied Ms Hedge ran to her boyfriend and the couple jumped in an ambulance where they were rushed to hospital. The mother of one of the injured has told how her son has been left with a seven-inch scar from the knife attack.

Elizabeth O'Neill, mother of Daniel O'Neill, said the 23-year-old is recovering in hospital. She said his friend, and two police officers, who put a tornique on him fter he was stabbed in the chest saved his life.

"He had just stepped outside the bar for a second and a man ran up to him and said 'this is for my family, this is for Islam' and put a knife in him," Ms O'Neill said.

"I'm still in shock. I can't quite believe it's happened.

"These people say they are doing this in the name of God which is an absolute joke. The first commandment (of the Bible) is thought shalt not kill It is absolutely barbaric and they are absolute cowards.

"They are callous they are barbaric and they are absolute cowards. We will carry on as normal."

She added: “Daniel was stabbed outside the pub. He went back in and had to get down under the tables.

“The attacks are absolutely senseless. This people they they are “He was later put in a police car and put across two officers lying in the back seat, who tried to stem the bleeding.

“Without them he would not be alive. I am trying to find these police officers to say thank you.

She said that she was not concerned about her son going out for a night out in the wake of the Manchester attacks, adding that she had faith in the security services and the police to protect the public. “I really do believe that we have got an absolutely fantastic security service and police, but things like cannot be controlled, if people are going to get in cars with knives and run people over.

Daniel is up and talking in hospital, which she described as a remarkable achievement.

Oliver Dowling, from Christchurch, New Zealand, and his girlfriend Marie Bondeville were injured in the attack.

His sister posted on Facebook that he had been stabbed in the face, neck and stomach but was stable and in an induced coma.

She wrote: “Doctors are very happy with how he’s come out the other side.

“A massive thank you to the University of London Hospital for their tireless efforts in helping my brother out."

A tourist told how he narrowly avoided death by “ducking and dodging” after being stabbed in the neck after watching the UEFA Champions League fiinal at Belushi's in London Bridge.

Andrew, from Australia, was knifed by one of the jihadis outside a bar after they ploughed a van into pedestrians.

Holding a bloodied bandage to his throat, he said: “I walked outside, walked across the road and a fight breaks out and I’m like ‘s*** what’s going on here?'

“I start to walk towards it and all of a sudden a guy comes up to me with a knife, I duck it, he stabs me and I push him off, blood is going everywhere.

“He got me, but I dodged it. I ducked and weaved.”

He shouted: “Someone help me I’ve just been stabbed”.

Germans are among those injured in the attack in London, including one who is seriously injured, according to the foreign ministry.

One of the four French wounded in the attack was stabbed in the beck and the back, French media reports said, adding that doctors spent several hours operating on her after she was rushed to hospital.

Geoff Ho, a business editor with Express Newspapers, was stabbed during the attack and was seen holding his neck as he fled the scene.

Friends took to social media to desperately search for Mr Ho. They knew he had been taken to hospital but did not know where.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Isabelle Oderberg, a friend of the journalist, wrote on Twitter that he had been found in intensive care.