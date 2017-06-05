Liam Gallagher has lashed out at his brother and former bandmate for failing to show up to Sunday night’s One Love concert in aid of those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing which claimed 22 lives.

Liam, 44, dedicated a performance of Live Forever to those who were involved in the attack as he surprised fans at the sold-out show.

However, with the notable absence of his brother and former bandmate, Noel, Liam has woken up on Monday morning with a sour taste in his mouth as he took to Twitter to dish out some harsh words to his sibling.

Liam told his 1.72 million followers: “What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x.”

However, the mood quickly turned dark as he then wrote: “Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x.”

He then apologised to the city for his brother’s absence, adding: “Very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x.”

Liam then dished out his harshest criticism, by saying: “Noels out of the f*****g country weren’t we all love get on a f*****g plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k.”

Although fans were delighted with Liam’s surprise appearance at the end of the concert, they had earlier expressed their disappointment and at the fact Noel, 50, had not joined his brother for a full Oasis reunion.

One fan even went as far as to call Noel “the most hated man in Britain right now.”

What sort of person is Noel Gallagher if he couldn't even swallow his pride and play the same gig as Liam, for charity — mol (@an0molly_) June 4, 2017

He's the biggest fool in Manchester and that is you Noel Gallagher... you have lost the fans tonight — Louie Sweeney (@LouieSweeney99) June 4, 2017

Noel Gallagher all you had to do was man up for 10 minutes and give the people what they wanted #Oasis — LT (@Tparks98) June 4, 2017

Why couldn't Noel Gallagher bury the hatchet for one night and perform with Liam for one fuking song — ThePiccadillyRats (@GPiccadillyRats) June 4, 2017

@liamgallagher you legend!! Shameful @NoelGallagher - this was for your city!!! — Gav MCFC (@gavinmalone) June 5, 2017

What sort of person is @NoelGallagher not to swallow his pride play the same gig as @liamgallagher for #charity plus he's from Manchester — Pop 🦋 (@CharityUKNews) June 5, 2017

@NoelGallagher you forget to be somewhere last night? @liamgallagher top respect for turning up to your home town. — Faded (@faded_official) June 5, 2017

Mad love for what you did lastnight 🙌🏼 disappointed @NoelGallagher didn't show his support but you've proved you don't need him ✌🏼#noelwho — Ric (@riczilla) June 5, 2017

@NoelGallagher where the hell were you last night??? — Aimee green (@aimeebevan3) June 5, 2017

While a spokesperson for Noel declined to comment on the musician’s no-show, his team pointed to a previous statement issued in the run up to the concert, reports NME.

It read: “Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend.

“He’s been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend.

“Needless to say, he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day.”

The pair’s turbulent relationship stretches as far back as 1995 when sibling rivalry over songs and performances quickly became physical and attacks against the other became increasingly personal.

Liam, who was born in Manchester, wore a long, orange parka coat on stage where he was joined by Coldplay’s Chris Martin on guitar for the hit Oasis track.

He also performed the band’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Star and his own single, Wall Of Glass before telling the 50,000-strong crowd at the Old Trafford cricket ground that Live Forever was for “the beautiful people killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.”

Earlier this week, the former Oasis frontman held a special gig in the city with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester fund for victims and their families.