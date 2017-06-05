Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for Theresa May to resign in the wake of the London attacks.
The Labour leader said that Mrs May should stand down as Prime Minister for presiding over cuts in police numbers while she was Home Secretary between 2010 and 2016.
Mr Corbyn said that he backed similar calls by "very responsible people" who are "very worried" about her record in office.
The Islington MP has attacked Mrs May over Government cuts which have left the police with 20,000 fewer officers than in 2010.
Mr Corbyn conceded that Thursday's General Election was "perhaps the best opportunity" to remove the Prime Minister from her post.
But asked by ITV News if he backed calls for Mrs May to resign, he said: "Indeed I would, because there's been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this who are very worried that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem - yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers."
Asked for a second time if he wanted the Prime Minister to quit, Mr Corbyn added: We've got an election on Thursday and that's perhaps the best opportunity to deal with it."
