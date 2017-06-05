Tory activists were instructed to cheer and clap when Theresa May made a visit to Edinburgh or "it will look like there is no one here".

The Prime Minister joined Ruth Davidson at Clockwork Removals and Storage in the city to address Conservative supporters.

Minutes before Mrs May and the Scottish Tory leader arrived at the business, an organiser told the group of around 70 people to give them an enthusiastic welcome.

Loading article content

Supporters cheered and waved placards as requested as the pair arrived on the Tory Battle Bus in the Edinburgh North and Leith constituency.

Ms Davidson said the prize on Thursday would be sending a message to the SNP that Scotland did not want a second independence referendum.

"We've said no, we meant it," she said.

Mrs May later visited Abbey Tool & Gauge in Kelso, which falls in the marginal Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat.

The Prime Minister tried her hand at moving a component that will be used in the oil and gas industry.