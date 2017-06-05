Police in Florida have reported “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the “situation” has been contained, and vowed to provide more details as soon as the “info is accurate”.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement shortly.
Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl
— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017
Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.
The shooting is understood to have taken place at a the premises of Fiamma, a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles.
Police investigate in an industrial area near Orlando (John Raoux/AP)
Shelley Adams’s sister Sheila McIntrye works for the company and was in the toilet when shots rang out.
Ms McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting.
She kept repeating “My boss is dead, my boss is dead”, Ms Adams said.
