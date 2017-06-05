Strictly Come Dancing contestants Louise Redknapp and Will Young will be reunited in an upcoming UK tour of Cabaret.
The pair, who appeared together in the last series of the dance competition, will both star in theatre and opera director Rufus Norris's production later this year.
Singer Redknapp, 42, is making her stage debut as Sally Bowles, while Young reprises the role of the Emcee from his previous theatre stint.
The former Pop Idol winner, 38, earned an Olivier Award nomination when he starred in the show in 2012.
Cabaret will embark on a UK tour this autumn, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre on September 21 and playing theatres in Blackpool, Cardiff, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Salford, Edinburgh, Bromley and Brighton.
The production turns Weimar Berlin of 1931 into a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence. At its dark heart is the legendary and notorious Emcee, who performs nightly at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.
It features some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, including Money Makes The World Go Round, Two Ladies and Cabaret.
Redknapp reached the Strictly final last year, while Young dropped out early in the series for "personal reasons".
