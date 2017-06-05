A 32-year-old man is believed to be one of victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack after his bank card was found on a body at the scene.

James McMullan, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy and Banker pub on Saturday night, before the attackers brought carnage to London Bridge.

His sister Melissa McMullan told Sky News: "This morning we received news from the police that my brother's bank card was found on one of the bodies from Saturday night's brutal attack.

"They are unable to formally identify him until the coroner's report begins tomorrow."

She added: "We would like to send our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all the people who lost their lives. Our thoughts are with them also at the time.

"We would like to thank the members of the services who did their utmost to serve and protect the population of London from these deranged and deluded individuals.

"While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more."

Ms McMullan said her brother's friends who were with him on the night want everyone to know what a generous and caring person he was.

She added: "Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James. Nowhere else will you find such humour and a unique personality, someone who puts friends and family above all others.

"He was an inspiration."