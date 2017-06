A 32-year-old man is believed to be one of victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack after his bank card was found on a body at the scene.

James McMullan, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy and Banker pub on Saturday night, before the attackers brought carnage to London Bridge.

His sister Melissa McMullan told Sky News: "This morning we received news from the police that my brother's bank card was found on one of the bodies from Saturday night's brutal attack.

