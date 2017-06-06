SHE would have been 91 last week if she had lived, but our images of film-star Marilyn Monroe are forever stuck in her vibrant youth as sadly she died in her thirties.

Here is Marilyn looking, well, content, reading a book in New York in 1956 when she was thirty.

She was about to marry award-winning playwright Arthur Miller, author of Death of a Salesman and The Crucible, and although critics could not understand the attraction of the blonde sex symbol to the crusty Miller, it seemed to work for a while with Marilyn shrugging off her habitual depression and throwing herself into the role of homemaker, wife and part-time mother to Miller’s two children.

