THE SNP is on course for a double-digit General Election loss on Thursday, with two polls suggesting the party will lose 10 of the 56 seats it won in 2015.

Both Survation for the Sunday Post and Panelbase for the Sunday Times also suggested Labour support in Scotland, as in England, had risen sharply in recent weeks.

Survation put support for the SNP on 40 per cent, down three points on late April, and 10 down on the last general election, once undecided voters were excluded.

The Scottish Tories were up one since April on 27 per cent, Labour up eight to 25, and the LibDems down three to six per cent.

