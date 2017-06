NICOLA STURGEON dramatically revealed the content of a private conversation with Kezia Dugdale last night, claiming the Scottish Labour leader wanted to drop her party’s opposition to a second independence referendum.

During the final TV debate before the election, the First Minister said the Scottish Labour leader told her last June she was open to a second referendum because of Brexit. Ms Dugdale, who now says she will “never” support independence or a “divisive” referendum, later accused the First Minister of telling the country a “categoric lie”.

The Scottish Tories said the “bombshell” revelation, less than 48 hours before the polls close, had destroyed Labour’s credibility It was arguably the most dramatic moment of the Scottish election campaign, and showed a ruthless streak to Ms Sturgeon, which may cheer her own supporters but displease others. It is also likely to play into the hands of the Tories, who have long accused Ms Dugdale and Labour of being weak in their defence of the Union.

Loading article content